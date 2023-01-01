Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 Ultra vs ROG Phone 6 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Asus ROG Phone 6

Самсунг Галакси С21 Ультра
VS
Асус РОГ Фон 6
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Asus ROG Phone 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 30% higher pixel density (515 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 24% higher peak brightness (1019 against 823 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.6% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1107K versus 744K)
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (36:34 vs 31:14 hours)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1308 and 1096 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 Ultra
vs
ROG Phone 6

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.4:9
PPI 515 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 1500 nits 830 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 82.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 672 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +24%
1019 nits
ROG Phone 6
823 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 10.3 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 227 g (8.01 oz) 239 g (8.43 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX4
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 Ultra +9%
89.8%
ROG Phone 6
82.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Asus ROG Phone 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 2840 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 730
GPU clock 760 MHz 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
1096
ROG Phone 6 +19%
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
3517
ROG Phone 6 +12%
3950
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 Ultra
744216
ROG Phone 6 +49%
1107774
CPU 191240 265173
GPU 256481 476559
Memory 151369 188898
UX 149052 185898
Total score 744216 1107774
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S21 Ultra
5221
ROG Phone 6 +99%
10401
Max surface temperature 40.8 °C 40.6 °C
Stability 69% 94%
Graphics test 31 FPS 62 FPS
Graphics score 5221 10401
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (148th and 24th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size 26.4 GB 25 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr 13:50 hr
Watching video 15:32 hr 15:54 hr
Gaming 05:26 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 98 hr 110 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S21 Ultra
31:14 hr
ROG Phone 6 +17%
36:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 -
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 27.5 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.93"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S21 Ultra
88 dB
ROG Phone 6 +6%
93.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 July 2022
Release date February 2021 July 2022
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. But if the performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 6.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Asus ROG Phone 6
2. Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 6
3. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
4. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
5. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
8. Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
9. Oppo Find X5 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish