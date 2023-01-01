Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (751K versus 320K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has a 0.99 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (31:14 vs 26:51 hours)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (1026 against 807 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Weighs 84 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.2 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Google Pixel 4a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 Ultra
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 1500 nits 700 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.3%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 6.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +27%
1026 nits
Pixel 4a
807 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 227 g (8.01 oz) 143 g (5.04 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 Ultra +8%
89.8%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.81 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 618
GPU clock 854 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~1575 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +99%
1111
Pixel 4a
558
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +114%
3527
Pixel 4a
1650
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 Ultra +134%
751699
Pixel 4a
320748
CPU 191240 101186
GPU 256481 79209
Memory 151369 59587
UX 149052 78244
Total score 751699 320748
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S21 Ultra +421%
5221
Pixel 4a
1003
Max surface temperature 40.8 °C 41.4 °C
Stability 69% 99%
Graphics test 31 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 5221 1003
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 Stock Android
OS size 26.4 GB 15 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 3140 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr 08:45 hr
Watching video 15:32 hr 11:16 hr
Gaming 05:26 hr 04:05 hr
Standby 98 hr 99 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S21 Ultra +16%
31:14 hr
Pixel 4a
26:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S21 Ultra +2%
88 dB
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2021 August 2020
Release date February 2021 October 2020
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

