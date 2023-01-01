Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Google Pixel 4a
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (751K versus 320K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh
- Has a 0.99 inch larger screen size
- Shows 16% longer battery life (31:14 vs 26:51 hours)
- Handles wireless charging up to 15W
- Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (1026 against 807 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
- Weighs 84 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.2 mm narrower
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
35
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|5.81 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|443 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1500 nits
|700 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8%
|83.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|95.3%
|PWM
|-
|255 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|227 g (8.01 oz)
|143 g (5.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2100
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max clock
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.81 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|854 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1575 GFLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +99%
1111
558
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +114%
3527
1650
|CPU
|191240
|101186
|GPU
|256481
|79209
|Memory
|151369
|59587
|UX
|149052
|78244
|Total score
|751699
|320748
|Max surface temperature
|40.8 °C
|41.4 °C
|Stability
|69%
|99%
|Graphics test
|31 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|5221
|1003
Memory
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|26.4 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3140 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|1:11 hr
|1:27 hr
|Web browsing
|10:13 hr
|08:45 hr
|Watching video
|15:32 hr
|11:16 hr
|Gaming
|05:26 hr
|04:05 hr
|Standby
|98 hr
|99 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12.2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
121
Pixel 4a +1%
122
Video quality
Galaxy S21 Ultra +2%
100
98
Generic camera score
Galaxy S21 Ultra +4%
115
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2021
|August 2020
|Release date
|February 2021
|October 2020
|SAR (head)
|0.71 W/kg
|1.37 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.58 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
