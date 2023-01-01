Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Honor 90
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Honor 90, which is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Handles wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- 18% higher pixel density (515 vs 435 PPI)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Honor 90
- Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 25W)
- The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
- Weighs 44 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
65
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
94*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Promotion
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1200 x 2664 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.98:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|435 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1500 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8%
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|227 g (8.01 oz)
|183 g (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2100
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition
|Max clock
|2840 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.81 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Adreno 644
|GPU clock
|854 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1575 GFLOPS
|~1014 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1113
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3549
|CPU
|191240
|-
|GPU
|256481
|-
|Memory
|151369
|-
|UX
|149052
|-
|Total score
|751014
|-
|Max surface temperature
|40.8 °C
|-
|Stability
|69%
|-
|Graphics test
|31 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|5221
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|MagicOS 7.1
|OS size
|26.4 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Yes (20% in 5 min)
|Full charging time
|1:11 hr
|0:55 hr
|Web browsing
|10:13 hr
|-
|Watching video
|15:32 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:26 hr
|-
|Standby
|98 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|16256 x 12192
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|112°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (200 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|8160 x 6112
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
121
Video quality
100
Generic camera score
115
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2021
|May 2023
|Release date
|February 2021
|June 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.71 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.58 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|-
|Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Honor 90. But if the camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1