Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Huawei Honor 30 VS Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Huawei Honor 30 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 104% higher maximum brightness (1021 against 500 nits)

65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (744K versus 450K)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

28% higher pixel density (515 vs 403 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Weighs 42 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.53 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 515 ppi 403 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 86.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 Ultra +104% 1021 nits Honor 30 500 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 227 gramm (8.01 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 Ultra +4% 89.8% Honor 30 86.6%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10.0 ROM One UI 4.0 Magic UI 3.1.1 OS size 26.4 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 7360 x 4912 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 240 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 Ultra 128 Honor 30 n/a Video quality Galaxy S21 Ultra 98 Honor 30 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S21 Ultra 121 Honor 30 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 24 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 Ultra 88 dB Honor 30 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2021 April 2020 Release date February 2021 June 2020 SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.