Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Honor Magic 5 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Honor Magic 5 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Honor Magic 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom 12% higher pixel density (515 vs 460 PPI)

12% higher pixel density (515 vs 460 PPI) Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Pro Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1219K versus 750K)

62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1219K versus 750K) Shows 19% longer battery life (37:04 vs 31:14 hours)

Shows 19% longer battery life (37:04 vs 31:14 hours) The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (1232 against 1029 nits)

Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (1232 against 1029 nits) Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1426 and 1116 points

28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1426 and 1116 points Has a built-in infrared port

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.81 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.54:9 PPI 515 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 1500 nits 700 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 91% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 98.7% PWM - 120 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S21 Ultra 1029 nits Magic 5 Pro +20% 1232 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 227 g (8.01 oz) 219 g (7.72 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 Ultra 89.8% Magic 5 Pro +1% 91%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 Magic UI 7.1 OS size 26.4 GB 24 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 25 W 66 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:11 hr 0:48 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:13 hr 13:43 hr Watching video 15:32 hr 16:12 hr Gaming 05:26 hr 04:59 hr Standby 98 hr 118 hr General battery life Galaxy S21 Ultra 31:14 hr Magic 5 Pro +19% 37:04 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 3.5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 122° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 240 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4096 x 3072 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.65" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 Ultra 121 Magic 5 Pro +27% 154 Video quality Galaxy S21 Ultra 100 Magic 5 Pro +44% 144 Generic camera score Galaxy S21 Ultra 115 Magic 5 Pro +32% 152

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S21 Ultra +2% 88 dB Magic 5 Pro 86 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2021 February 2023 Release date February 2021 March 2023 SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.