Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Honor Magic 5 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Honor Magic 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- 12% higher pixel density (515 vs 460 PPI)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Pro
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1219K versus 750K)
- Shows 19% longer battery life (37:04 vs 31:14 hours)
- The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
- Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (1232 against 1029 nits)
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1426 and 1116 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
94
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.81 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1312 x 2848 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.54:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|1500 nits
|700 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8%
|91%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|98.7%
|PWM
|-
|120 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|227 g (8.01 oz)
|219 g (7.72 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2100
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|2840 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|760 MHz
|680 MHz
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1116
Magic 5 Pro +28%
1426
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3549
Magic 5 Pro +30%
4624
|CPU
|191240
|240420
|GPU
|256481
|563919
|Memory
|151369
|222701
|UX
|149052
|186528
|Total score
|750304
|1219135
|Max surface temperature
|40.8 °C
|37.6 °C
|Stability
|69%
|-
|Graphics test
|31 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|5221
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|Magic UI 7.1
|OS size
|26.4 GB
|24 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5100 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Yes (75% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:11 hr
|0:48 hr
|Web browsing
|10:13 hr
|13:43 hr
|Watching video
|15:32 hr
|16:12 hr
|Gaming
|05:26 hr
|04:59 hr
|Standby
|98 hr
|118 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Optical, 3.5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|122°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|4096 x 3072
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Photo quality
121
Magic 5 Pro +27%
154
Video quality
100
Magic 5 Pro +44%
144
Generic camera score
115
Magic 5 Pro +32%
152
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2021
|February 2023
|Release date
|February 2021
|March 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.71 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.58 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.
