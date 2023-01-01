Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Magic 5 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Honor Magic 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 12% higher pixel density (515 vs 460 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Pro
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1219K versus 750K)
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (37:04 vs 31:14 hours)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (1232 against 1029 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1426 and 1116 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.54:9
PPI 515 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 1500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 91%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.7%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
1029 nits
Magic 5 Pro +20%
1232 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 227 g (8.01 oz) 219 g (7.72 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Honor Magic 5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 740
GPU clock 760 MHz 680 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
1116
Magic 5 Pro +28%
1426
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
3549
Magic 5 Pro +30%
4624
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 Ultra
750304
Magic 5 Pro +62%
1219135
CPU 191240 240420
GPU 256481 563919
Memory 151369 222701
UX 149052 186528
Total score 750304 1219135
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 40.8 °C 37.6 °C
Stability 69% -
Graphics test 31 FPS -
Graphics score 5221 -
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking List (149th and 16th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 Magic UI 7.1
OS size 26.4 GB 24 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh
Charge power 25 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 0:48 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr 13:43 hr
Watching video 15:32 hr 16:12 hr
Gaming 05:26 hr 04:59 hr
Standby 98 hr 118 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S21 Ultra
31:14 hr
Magic 5 Pro +19%
37:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 122°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4096 x 3072
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S21 Ultra +2%
88 dB
Magic 5 Pro
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 February 2023
Release date February 2021 March 2023
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

