Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.