Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Самсунг Галакси С21 Ультра
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
VS
Хуавей Мейт 40 Про
Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which is powered by Kirin 9000 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (114 vs 101 hours)
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (1038 against 811 nits)
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 17% higher pixel density (515 vs 441 PPI)
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1129 and 936 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 Ultra
vs
Mate 40 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.76 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1344 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 94.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.5%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 Ultra +28%
1038 nits
Mate 40 Pro
811 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 227 gramm (8.01 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 Ultra
89.8%
Mate 40 Pro +5%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Huawei Mate 40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Kirin 9000 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3130 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G78 MP24
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S21 Ultra
657355
Mate 40 Pro +5%
686966

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.1 EMUI 11
OS size - 18.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 25 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 0:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +6%
15:04 hr
Mate 40 Pro
14:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +7%
17:53 hr
Mate 40 Pro
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +51%
35:32 hr
Mate 40 Pro
23:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.24", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 October 2020
Release date February 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 1375 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It has a better display, software, and battery life.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (50%)
5 (50%)
Total votes: 10

User opinions

