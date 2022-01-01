Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Mate Xs 2 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Huawei Mate Xs 2

Самсунг Галакси С21 Ультра
VS
Хуавей Mate Xs 2
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Huawei Mate Xs 2

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Huawei Mate Xs 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Shows 80% longer battery life (31:14 vs 17:23 hours)
  • Delivers 41% higher peak brightness (1032 against 732 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 21% higher pixel density (515 vs 424 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate Xs 2
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (824K versus 750K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 Ultra
vs
Mate Xs 2

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 7.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 2200 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 10.15:9
PPI 515 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 1500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +41%
1032 nits
Mate Xs 2
732 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 5.4 mm (0.21 inches)
Weight 227 gramm (8.01 oz) 255 gramm (8.99 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Huawei Mate Xs 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 660
GPU clock 760 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
1116
Mate Xs 2 +1%
1132
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 Ultra
750706
Mate Xs 2 +10%
824619
CPU 191240 210637
GPU 256481 315851
Memory 151369 144154
UX 149052 148939
Total score 750706 824619
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S21 Ultra
5221
Mate Xs 2 +10%
5748
Stability 69% -
Graphics test 31 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 5221 5748
AnTuTu 9 Rating (110th and 69th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.0 EMUI 12
OS size 26.4 GB 25.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 25 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (85% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 0:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr 05:30 hr
Watching video 15:32 hr 06:45 hr
Gaming 05:26 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 98 hr 61 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S21 Ultra +80%
31:14 hr
Mate Xs 2
17:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 10.7 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 3776 x 2832
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S21 Ultra +6%
88 dB
Mate Xs 2
83.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 April 2022
Release date February 2021 May 2022
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It has a better battery life, camera, design, and sound.

