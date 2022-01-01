Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 Ultra vs P20 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Huawei P20 Pro

Самсунг Галакси С21 Ультра
VS
Хуавей П20 Про
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Huawei P20 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Huawei P20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 34 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 329K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 74% higher maximum brightness (1020 against 587 nits)
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (31:14 vs 26:54 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 26% higher pixel density (515 vs 408 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • Weighs 47 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 Ultra
vs
P20 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9
PPI 515 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 Ultra +74%
1020 nits
P20 Pro
587 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 155 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 227 gramm (8.01 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 Ultra +10%
89.8%
P20 Pro
82%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Huawei P20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 760 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS - ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +216%
1107
P20 Pro
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +153%
3507
P20 Pro
1385
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 Ultra +127%
747682
P20 Pro
329784
CPU 191240 77623
GPU 256481 101795
Memory 151369 69208
UX 149052 83622
Total score 747682 329784
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 69% -
Graphics test 31 FPS -
Graphics score 5221 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 4.0 EMUI 10
OS size 26.4 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr 10:19 hr
Watching video 15:32 hr 10:35 hr
Gaming 05:26 hr 05:48 hr
Standby 98 hr 82 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S21 Ultra +16%
31:14 hr
P20 Pro
26:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S21 Ultra +12%
128
P20 Pro
114
Video quality
Generic camera score
Galaxy S21 Ultra +11%
121
P20 Pro
109

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S21 Ultra +4%
88 dB
P20 Pro
84.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 March 2018
Release date February 2021 April 2018
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg 0.73 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 1.22 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S21
4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
6. Huawei P20 Pro vs Huawei Nova 9
7. Huawei P20 Pro vs Huawei P20 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish