Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 Ultra vs P40 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Huawei P40 Pro

Самсунг Галакси С21 Ультра
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
VS
Хуавей П40 Про
Huawei P40 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Delivers 110% higher maximum brightness (1038 against 495 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (114 vs 94 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (657K versus 488K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 17% higher pixel density (515 vs 441 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 Ultra
vs
P40 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 91.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 365 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 Ultra +110%
1038 nits
P40 Pro
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 227 gramm (8.01 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 Ultra
89.8%
P40 Pro +2%
91.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock - 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +44%
1129
P40 Pro
786
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +11%
3536
P40 Pro
3184
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S21 Ultra +35%
657355
P40 Pro
488326
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List (8th and 53rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.1 EMUI 11
OS size - 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 25 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
15:04 hr
P40 Pro +1%
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
17:53 hr
P40 Pro +3%
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +58%
35:32 hr
P40 Pro
22:42 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (32nd and 66th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.24", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 March 2020
Release date February 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 1375 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S10
2. Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S20 Ultra
3. Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max
4. Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21 Plus
5. Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Note 10 Plus
6. P40 Pro and Mi 10 Pro
7. P40 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro
8. P40 Pro and Galaxy S20 Plus
9. P40 Pro and Galaxy S20 Ultra
10. P40 Pro and 8 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish