Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Huawei P50 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Huawei P50 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Huawei P50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Comes with 640 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4360 mAh
  • 14% higher pixel density (515 vs 450 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 Ultra
vs
P50 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1228 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 450 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 91.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 Ultra
1031 nits
P50 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 227 gramm (8.01 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 Ultra
89.8%
P50 Pro +2%
91.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Huawei P50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 660
GPU clock 760 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
1109
P50 Pro +3%
1145
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
3562
P50 Pro +7%
3807
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 HarmonyOS 2.0
OS size 26.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4360 mAh
Charge power 25 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:11 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
15:04 hr
P50 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
17:53 hr
P50 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
35:32 hr
P50 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
Monochrome lens - - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS -

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S21 Ultra
128
P50 Pro +16%
149
Video quality
Generic camera score
Galaxy S21 Ultra
121
P50 Pro +19%
144

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP -
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 July 2021
Release date February 2021 August 2021
Launch price ~ 1375 USD ~ 903 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It has a better display and battery life.

