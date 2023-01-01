Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 Ultra vs P60 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Huawei P60 Pro

Самсунг Галакси С21 Ультра
VS
Хуавей П60 Про
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Huawei P60 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Huawei P60 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 16% higher pixel density (515 vs 444 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P60 Pro
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1048K versus 742K)
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1314 and 1100 points
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 Ultra
vs
P60 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1220 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 444 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 1500 nits 550 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
1015 nits
P60 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 227 g (8.01 oz) 200 g (7.05 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Huawei P60 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 2840 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 730
GPU clock 760 MHz 875 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
1100
P60 Pro +19%
1314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
3499
P60 Pro +19%
4167
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 Ultra
742464
P60 Pro +41%
1048433
CPU 191240 -
GPU 256481 -
Memory 151369 -
UX 149052 -
Total score 742464 1048433
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 40.8 °C -
Stability 69% -
Graphics test 31 FPS -
Graphics score 5221 -
AnTuTu 9 Android Rating (146th and 31st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 EMUI 13.1
OS size 26.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4815 mAh
Charge power 25 W 88 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:11 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr -
Watching video 15:32 hr -
Gaming 05:26 hr -
Standby 98 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy S21 Ultra
31:14 hr
P60 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 March 2023
Release date February 2021 March 2023
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P60 Pro. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S22 Ultra or Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. iPhone 14 Pro Max or Galaxy S21 Ultra
3. Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S21 Ultra
4. Pixel 7 Pro or Galaxy S21 Ultra
5. Galaxy S22 Ultra or P60 Pro
6. iPhone 14 Pro or P60 Pro
7. P30 Pro or P60 Pro
8. Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) or P60 Pro
9. 13 Pro or P60 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish