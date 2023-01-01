Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Huawei P60 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Huawei P60 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- 16% higher pixel density (515 vs 444 PPI)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P60 Pro
- 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1048K versus 742K)
- 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1314 and 1100 points
- Weighs 27 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
92
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
78
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
91
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1220 x 2700 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|444 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|1500 nits
|550 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8%
|89.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|161 mm (6.34 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|227 g (8.01 oz)
|200 g (7.05 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2100
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max clock
|2840 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|-
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|760 MHz
|875 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1100
P60 Pro +19%
1314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3499
P60 Pro +19%
4167
|CPU
|191240
|-
|GPU
|256481
|-
|Memory
|151369
|-
|UX
|149052
|-
|Total score
|742464
|1048433
|Max surface temperature
|40.8 °C
|-
|Stability
|69%
|-
|Graphics test
|31 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|5221
|-
AnTuTu 9 Android Rating (146th and 31st place)
Memory
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|EMUI 13.1
|OS size
|26.4 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4815 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|88 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:11 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|10:13 hr
|-
|Watching video
|15:32 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:26 hr
|-
|Standby
|98 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Optical, 3.5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
121
Video quality
100
Generic camera score
115
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2021
|March 2023
|Release date
|February 2021
|March 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.71 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.58 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P60 Pro. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.
