Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Note 8 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Infinix Note 8

Самсунг Галакси С21 Ультра
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 8
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Infinix Note 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Infinix Note 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (750K versus 224K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 112% higher maximum brightness (1034 against 488 nits)
  • 33% higher pixel density (515 vs 387 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2100
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 8
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 Ultra
vs
Note 8

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 Ultra +112%
1034 nits
Note 8
488 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 175.3 mm (6.9 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 78.8 mm (3.1 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 227 gramm (8.01 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 Ultra +8%
89.8%
Note 8
83%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Infinix Note 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 760 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +198%
1128
Note 8
379
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +172%
3555
Note 8
1308
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 Ultra +235%
750567
Note 8
224014
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 XOS 7.1
OS size 26.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5200 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 85 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
15:04 hr
Note 8
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
17:53 hr
Note 8
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
35:32 hr
Note 8
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2021 October 2020
Release date February 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 1375 USD ~ 169 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra
2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and S21 Ultra
3. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
4. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
5. Huawei P50 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Infinix Note 8
7. Xiaomi Poco M3 and Infinix Note 8
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Infinix Note 8
9. Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Infinix Note 8
10. Infinix Note 10 Pro and Note 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish