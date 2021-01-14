Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (1027 against 682 nits)
- 34% higher pixel density (515 vs 385 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Weighs 42 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
86
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|385 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8%
|89%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|150.8%
|PWM
|-
|471 Hz
|Response time
|-
|15 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|227 gramm (8.01 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2100
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|760 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1372 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +14%
1115
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +12%
3570
3174
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 Ultra +7%
753308
705946
AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (27th and 49th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|26.4 GB
|33 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Yes (53% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:11 hr
|1:17 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +22%
15:04 hr
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:53 hr
Edge 20 Pro +31%
23:00 hr
Talk (3G)
35:32 hr
Edge 20 Pro +14%
40:16 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (62nd and 26th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 126 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.3
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
128
Video quality
Generic camera score
121
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|24
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2021
|July 2021
|Release date
|February 2021
|August 2021
|Launch price
|~ 1375 USD
|~ 648 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.71 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.58 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It has a better display, performance, software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound.
