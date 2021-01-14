Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Edge 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (1027 against 682 nits)
  • 34% higher pixel density (515 vs 385 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Weighs 42 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 Ultra
vs
Edge 20 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 150.8%
PWM - 471 Hz
Response time - 15 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 Ultra +51%
1027 nits
Edge 20 Pro
682 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 227 gramm (8.01 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Motorola Edge 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 650
GPU clock 760 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +12%
3570
Edge 20 Pro
3174
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 Ultra +7%
753308
Edge 20 Pro
705946
AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (27th and 49th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 Stock Android
OS size 26.4 GB 33 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:17 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +22%
15:04 hr
Edge 20 Pro
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
17:53 hr
Edge 20 Pro +31%
23:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
35:32 hr
Edge 20 Pro +14%
40:16 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (62nd and 26th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 126 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.3
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S21 Ultra +6%
88 dB
Edge 20 Pro
82.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 July 2021
Release date February 2021 August 2021
Launch price ~ 1375 USD ~ 648 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It has a better display, performance, software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound.

