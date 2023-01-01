Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Motorola Edge Plus (2022) VS Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Motorola Edge Plus (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom Delivers 50% higher peak brightness (1019 against 681 nits)

Delivers 50% higher peak brightness (1019 against 681 nits) 31% higher pixel density (515 vs 393 PPI)

31% higher pixel density (515 vs 393 PPI) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer Weighs 31 grams less

Weighs 31 grams less 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1186 and 1096 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 515 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 1500 nits 600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S21 Ultra +50% 1019 nits Edge Plus (2022) 681 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 163.06 mm (6.42 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.79 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 227 g (8.01 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP52 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 Ultra +3% 89.8% Edge Plus (2022) 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 26.4 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 25 W 68 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 17 min) Full charging time 1:11 hr 0:53 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:13 hr - Watching video 15:32 hr - Gaming 05:26 hr - Standby 98 hr - General battery life Galaxy S21 Ultra 31:14 hr Edge Plus (2022) n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 10x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 240 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Motorola Edge Plus (2022) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 60 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 10000 x 6000 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.6 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 Ultra +1% 121 Edge Plus (2022) 120 Video quality Galaxy S21 Ultra 100 Edge Plus (2022) +5% 105 Generic camera score Galaxy S21 Ultra +1% 115 Edge Plus (2022) 114

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S21 Ultra 88 dB Edge Plus (2022) n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2021 January 2022 Release date February 2021 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge Plus (2022).