Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 30% higher pixel density (515 vs 395 PPI)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4610 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1040K versus 754K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1268 and 1100 points
  • Weighs 28.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 Ultra
vs
Edge 30 Ultra

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 1500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1250 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.1%
PWM - 720 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
1015 nits
Edge 30 Ultra +3%
1044 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 161.76 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 227 gramm (8.01 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 730
GPU clock 760 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 Ultra
754957
Edge 30 Ultra +38%
1040684
CPU 198194 -
GPU 290543 -
Memory 132758 -
UX 138398 -
Total score 754957 1040684
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 69% -
Graphics test 31 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 5221 5741
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking List (104th and 16th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size 26.4 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4610 mAh
Charge power 25 W 125 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (95% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr 11:04 hr
Watching video 15:32 hr 15:48 hr
Gaming 05:26 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 98 hr 105 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S21 Ultra
31:14 hr
Edge 30 Ultra +5%
32:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 16384 x 12288
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Depth lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.61 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S21 Ultra
88 dB
Edge 30 Ultra +3%
90.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 September 2022
Release date February 2021 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. But if the software, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

