Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Motorola Edge X30

Самсунг Галакси С21 Ультра
VS
Моторола Эдж X30
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Motorola Edge X30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Motorola Edge X30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Delivers 106% higher maximum brightness (1033 against 502 nits)
  • 31% higher pixel density (515 vs 393 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge X30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (941K versus 754K)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Weighs 33 grams less
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1204 and 1113 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 Ultra
vs
Edge X30

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 Ultra +106%
1033 nits
Edge X30
502 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 227 gramm (8.01 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 Ultra +3%
89.8%
Edge X30
87.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Motorola Edge X30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 730
GPU clock 760 MHz 818 MHz
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
1113
Edge X30 +8%
1204
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
3535
Edge X30 +1%
3566
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 Ultra
754268
Edge X30 +25%
941783
CPU 191240 206492
GPU 256481 418380
Memory 151369 146572
UX 149052 170155
Total score 754268 941783
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 69% -
Graphics test 31 FPS -
Graphics score 5221 -
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (63rd and 15th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.0 MYUI 3.0
OS size 26.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 0:36 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr -
Watching video 15:32 hr -
Gaming 05:26 hr -
Standby 98 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy S21 Ultra
31:14 hr
Edge X30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 December 2021
Release date February 2021 December 2021
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge X30.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

