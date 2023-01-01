Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Razr Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Motorola Razr Plus

76 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
VS
78 out of 100
Motorola Razr Plus
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Motorola Razr Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Motorola Razr Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3800 mAh
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (31:14 vs 26:34 hours)
  • 25% higher pixel density (515 vs 413 PPI)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr Plus
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1061K versus 748K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • Weighs 38.5 grams less
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1278 and 1117 points

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Motorola Razr Plus crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 Ultra
vs
Razr Plus

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 22:9
PPI 515 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 1500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus -
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.5%
PWM - 103 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
1024 nits
Razr Plus +4%
1060 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 170.83 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73.95 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 6.99 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 227 g (8.01 oz) 188.5 g (6.65 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 Ultra +6%
89.8%
Razr Plus
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Motorola Razr Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.81 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 730
GPU clock 854 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1575 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
1117
Razr Plus +14%
1278
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
3539
Razr Plus +3%
3647
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 Ultra
748650
Razr Plus +42%
1061235
CPU 191240 333083
GPU 256481 310099
Memory 151369 208685
UX 149052 200258
Total score 748650 1061235
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S21 Ultra
5221
Razr Plus +52%
7948
Max surface temperature 40.8 °C 52.5 °C
Stability 69% 46%
Graphics test 31 FPS 47 FPS
Graphics score 5221 7948
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (166th and 46th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 My UX
OS size 26.4 GB 36 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 3800 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr 08:57 hr
Watching video 15:32 hr 12:44 hr
Gaming 05:26 hr 04:24 hr
Standby 98 hr 84 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S21 Ultra +18%
31:14 hr
Razr Plus
26:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 108°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/k/v/r/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S21 Ultra +10%
88 dB
Razr Plus
79.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 June 2023
Release date February 2021 June 2023
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and gaming are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Razr Plus. But if the software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S23
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22
3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
6. Motorola Razr Plus vs Motorola Razr
7. Motorola Razr Plus vs Apple iPhone 13
8. Motorola Razr Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
9. Motorola Razr Plus vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
10. Motorola Razr Plus vs Oppo Find N2 Flip
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский