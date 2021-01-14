Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Nokia 8.3 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Nokia 8.3

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Nokia 8.3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Nokia 8.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (744K versus 360K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (1021 against 669 nits)
  • 33% higher pixel density (515 vs 386 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.3
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 Ultra
vs
Nokia 8.3

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 1216:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 Ultra +53%
1021 nits
Nokia 8.3
669 nits
Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 171.9 mm (6.77 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 227 gramm (8.01 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 Ultra +8%
89.8%
Nokia 8.3
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Nokia 8.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 620
GPU clock 760 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +80%
1107
Nokia 8.3
616
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +83%
3499
Nokia 8.3
1916
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 Ultra +106%
744179
Nokia 8.3
360552
CPU 191240 -
GPU 256481 -
Memory 151369 -
UX 149052 -
Total score 744179 360552
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 69% -
Graphics test 31 FPS -
Graphics score 5221 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 4.0 -
OS size 26.4 GB 25 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S21 Ultra +6%
88 dB
Nokia 8.3
83.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 March 2020
Release date February 2021 May 2020
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

