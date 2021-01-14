Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Nokia 8.3 VS Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Nokia 8.3 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Nokia 8.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (744K versus 360K)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (1021 against 669 nits)

33% higher pixel density (515 vs 386 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.3 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches 6.81 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 515 ppi 386 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% Response time - 28 ms Contrast - 1216:1 Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 Ultra +53% 1021 nits Nokia 8.3 669 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 171.9 mm (6.77 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 78.6 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 227 gramm (8.01 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 Ultra +8% 89.8% Nokia 8.3 82.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Nokia 8.3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 620 GPU clock 760 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 12, 16 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S21 Ultra +80% 1107 Nokia 8.3 616 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S21 Ultra +83% 3499 Nokia 8.3 1916 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S21 Ultra +106% 744179 Nokia 8.3 360552 CPU 191240 - GPU 256481 - Memory 151369 - UX 149052 - Total score 744179 360552 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S21 Ultra 5221 Nokia 8.3 n/a Stability 69% - Graphics test 31 FPS - Graphics score 5221 - AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Smartphone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10.0 ROM One UI 4.0 - OS size 26.4 GB 25 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 10x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 118° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 240 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

Depth lens - - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6000 x 4000 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 Ultra +47% 128 Nokia 8.3 87 Video quality Galaxy S21 Ultra +14% 98 Nokia 8.3 86 Generic camera score Galaxy S21 Ultra +41% 121 Nokia 8.3 86

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 24 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 Ultra +6% 88 dB Nokia 8.3 83.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2021 March 2020 Release date February 2021 May 2020 SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg 0.989 W/kg SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 1.444 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.