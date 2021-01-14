Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs OnePlus 10 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra OnePlus 10 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1002K versus 741K)

Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 1018 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12

Weighs 26.5 grams less

14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1248 and 1097 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 515 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 Ultra 1018 nits 10 Pro +27% 1290 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 227 gramm (8.01 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 Ultra 89.8% 10 Pro 90%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12.1 ROM One UI 4.0 ColorOS 12.1 OS size 26.4 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 3.3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 150° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 240 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 Ultra 128 10 Pro n/a Video quality Galaxy S21 Ultra 98 10 Pro n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S21 Ultra 121 10 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 Ultra 88 dB 10 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2021 January 2022 Release date February 2021 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10 Pro.