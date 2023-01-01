Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs OnePlus 11 VS Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra OnePlus 11 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (1019 against 760 nits)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Reverse charging feature The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1285K versus 743K)

Shows 8% longer battery life (33:37 vs 31:14 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

The phone is 2-years newer Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1460 and 1105 points Weighs 22 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9 PPI 515 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 1500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 89.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S21 Ultra +34% 1019 nits OnePlus 11 760 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.53 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 227 g (8.01 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP54 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 Ultra 89.8% OnePlus 11 89.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 OxygenOS 13 OS size 26.4 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 100 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 1:11 hr 0:22 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:13 hr 11:55 hr Watching video 15:32 hr 15:34 hr Gaming 05:26 hr 05:06 hr Standby 98 hr 105 hr General battery life Galaxy S21 Ultra 31:14 hr OnePlus 11 +8% 33:37 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 115° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 240 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 Ultra 121 OnePlus 11 n/a Video quality Galaxy S21 Ultra 100 OnePlus 11 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S21 Ultra 115 OnePlus 11 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 Ultra 88 dB OnePlus 11 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2021 January 2023 Release date February 2021 January 2023 SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 11. But if the camera and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.