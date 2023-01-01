Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 Ultra vs OnePlus 11 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs OnePlus 11

Самсунг Галакси С21 Ультра
VS
Ванплас 11
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
OnePlus 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (1019 against 760 nits)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1285K versus 743K)
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (33:37 vs 31:14 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1460 and 1105 points
  • Weighs 22 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 Ultra
vs
OnePlus 11

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 515 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 1500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +34%
1019 nits
OnePlus 11
760 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.53 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 227 g (8.01 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP54
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and OnePlus 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 740
GPU clock 760 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
1105
OnePlus 11 +32%
1460
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
3501
OnePlus 11 +37%
4811
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 Ultra
743830
OnePlus 11 +73%
1285196
CPU 191240 268819
GPU 256481 581162
Memory 151369 249222
UX 149052 198185
Total score 743830 1285196
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S21 Ultra
5221
OnePlus 11 +143%
12692
Stability 69% 53%
Graphics test 31 FPS 75 FPS
Graphics score 5221 12692
AnTuTu 9 Results (134th and 7th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 OxygenOS 13
OS size 26.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 0:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr 11:55 hr
Watching video 15:32 hr 15:34 hr
Gaming 05:26 hr 05:06 hr
Standby 98 hr 105 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S21 Ultra
31:14 hr
OnePlus 11 +8%
33:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 115°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 January 2023
Release date February 2021 January 2023
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 11. But if the camera and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
4. Google Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
5. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and OnePlus 11
6. Google Pixel 7 and OnePlus 11
7. Xiaomi 13 and OnePlus 11
8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and OnePlus 11
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish