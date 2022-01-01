Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs OnePlus 9RT VS Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

30% higher pixel density (515 vs 397 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (1303 against 1024 nits)

The phone is 9-months newer

Weighs 28.5 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 515 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 Ultra 1024 nits OnePlus 9RT +27% 1303 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 227 gramm (8.01 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 Ultra +2% 89.8% OnePlus 9RT 87.9%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM One UI 4.0 OxygenOS 12 OS size 26.4 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 10x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 240 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.06" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 Ultra 128 OnePlus 9RT n/a Video quality Galaxy S21 Ultra 98 OnePlus 9RT n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S21 Ultra 121 OnePlus 9RT n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 Ultra 88 dB OnePlus 9RT n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2021 October 2021 Release date February 2021 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.