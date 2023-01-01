Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Oppo Find X5 VS Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Oppo Find X5 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Oppo Find X5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom 28% higher pixel density (515 vs 402 PPI)

28% higher pixel density (515 vs 402 PPI) Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (1019 against 800 nits)

Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (1019 against 800 nits) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer Weighs 31 grams less

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 515 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 1500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 89% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S21 Ultra +27% 1019 nits Find X5 800 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 227 g (8.01 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 Ultra +1% 89.8% Find X5 89%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 ColorOS 12.1 OS size 26.4 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 25 W 80 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (30 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (94% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:11 hr 0:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:13 hr 11:53 hr Watching video 15:32 hr 16:27 hr Gaming 05:26 hr 05:20 hr Standby 98 hr 92 hr General battery life Galaxy S21 Ultra 31:14 hr Find X5 +5% 32:53 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 110° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 240 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 Ultra 121 Find X5 +7% 129 Video quality Galaxy S21 Ultra 100 Find X5 +1% 101 Generic camera score Galaxy S21 Ultra 115 Find X5 +6% 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S21 Ultra 88 dB Find X5 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2021 February 2022 Release date February 2021 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X5.