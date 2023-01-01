Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Oppo Reno 8
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Delivers 62% higher peak brightness (1019 against 629 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 25% higher pixel density (515 vs 411 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
- Weighs 48 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
57
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1500 nits
|600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8%
|83.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|227 g (8.01 oz)
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Advanced cooling
|-
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2100
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|Max clock
|2840 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|760 MHz
|850 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +17%
1096
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +32%
3517
2672
|CPU
|191240
|165133
|GPU
|256481
|249793
|Memory
|151369
|133728
|UX
|149052
|135877
|Total score
|744216
|683207
|Max surface temperature
|40.8 °C
|-
|Stability
|69%
|99%
|Graphics test
|31 FPS
|27 FPS
|Graphics score
|5221
|4609
|Web score
|-
|7363
|Video editing
|-
|5243
|Photo editing
|-
|18420
|Data manipulation
|-
|9128
|Writing score
|-
|12647
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking List (148th and 191st place)
Memory
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|ColorOS 12.1
|OS size
|26.4 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 16 min)
|Full charging time
|1:11 hr
|0:42 hr
|Web browsing
|10:13 hr
|12:16 hr
|Watching video
|15:32 hr
|14:57 hr
|Gaming
|05:26 hr
|06:13 hr
|Standby
|98 hr
|86 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|-
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|112°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|6528 x 3680
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy S21 Ultra +5%
121
Video quality
100
Reno 8 +29%
129
Generic camera score
115
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2021
|May 2022
|Release date
|February 2021
|June 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.71 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.58 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1