Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Oppo Reno 8 VS Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Oppo Reno 8 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom Delivers 62% higher peak brightness (1019 against 629 nits)

Delivers 62% higher peak brightness (1019 against 629 nits) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 25% higher pixel density (515 vs 411 PPI)

25% higher pixel density (515 vs 411 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer Weighs 48 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 515 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 1500 nits 600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S21 Ultra +62% 1019 nits Reno 8 629 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 227 g (8.01 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 Ultra +7% 89.8% Reno 8 83.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 5.0 ColorOS 12.1 OS size 26.4 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 80 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 16 min) Full charging time 1:11 hr 0:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:13 hr 12:16 hr Watching video 15:32 hr 14:57 hr Gaming 05:26 hr 06:13 hr Standby 98 hr 86 hr General battery life Galaxy S21 Ultra 31:14 hr Reno 8 +2% 31:58 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 - Zoom Optical, 10x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 112° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 240 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6528 x 3680 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 Ultra +5% 121 Reno 8 115 Video quality Galaxy S21 Ultra 100 Reno 8 +29% 129 Generic camera score Galaxy S21 Ultra 115 Reno 8 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S21 Ultra 88 dB Reno 8 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2021 May 2022 Release date February 2021 June 2022 SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.