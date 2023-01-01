Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Reno 8 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Oppo Reno 8

Самсунг Галакси С21 Ультра
VS
Оппо Рено 8
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Oppo Reno 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Delivers 62% higher peak brightness (1019 against 629 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 25% higher pixel density (515 vs 411 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Weighs 48 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 Ultra
vs
Reno 8

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 1500 nits 600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +62%
1019 nits
Reno 8
629 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 227 g (8.01 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 Ultra +7%
89.8%
Reno 8
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Oppo Reno 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 760 MHz 850 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +17%
1096
Reno 8
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +32%
3517
Reno 8
2672
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 Ultra +9%
744216
Reno 8
683207
CPU 191240 165133
GPU 256481 249793
Memory 151369 133728
UX 149052 135877
Total score 744216 683207
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S21 Ultra +13%
5221
Reno 8
4609
Max surface temperature 40.8 °C -
Stability 69% 99%
Graphics test 31 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 5221 4609
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 7363
Video editing - 5243
Photo editing - 18420
Data manipulation - 9128
Writing score - 12647
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking List (148th and 191st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.0 ColorOS 12.1
OS size 26.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 16 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr 12:16 hr
Watching video 15:32 hr 14:57 hr
Gaming 05:26 hr 06:13 hr
Standby 98 hr 86 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S21 Ultra
31:14 hr
Reno 8 +2%
31:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 -
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S21 Ultra +5%
121
Reno 8
115
Video quality
Galaxy S21 Ultra
100
Reno 8 +29%
129
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 May 2022
Release date February 2021 June 2022
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs Reno 8
2. Oppo Reno 7 5G vs Reno 8
3. Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs S21 Ultra
5. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs S21 Ultra
6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S21 Ultra
7. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs S21 Ultra
9. Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
10. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S21 Ultra
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish