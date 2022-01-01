Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy A13 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy A13

Самсунг Галакси С21 Ультра
VS
Самсунг Галакси А13
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy A13

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (754K versus 126K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 74% higher peak brightness (1015 against 584 nits)
  • 29% higher pixel density (515 vs 400 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (34:21 vs 31:14 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 Ultra
vs
Galaxy A13

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.8 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 1500 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 83.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 33 ms
Contrast - 1257:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +74%
1015 nits
Galaxy A13
584 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 227 gramm (8.01 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 Ultra +8%
89.8%
Galaxy A13
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy A13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 760 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~126 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +624%
1100
Galaxy A13
152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +496%
3492
Galaxy A13
586
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 Ultra +497%
754957
Galaxy A13
126470
CPU 198194 43950
GPU 290543 22702
Memory 132758 38791
UX 138398 22119
Total score 754957 126470
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S21 Ultra +928%
5221
Galaxy A13
508
Stability 69% 98%
Graphics test 31 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 5221 508
PCMark 3.0 score - 4896
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 4.1
OS size 26.4 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr 11:49 hr
Watching video 15:32 hr 13:14 hr
Gaming 05:26 hr 06:54 hr
Standby 98 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S21 Ultra
31:14 hr
Galaxy A13 +10%
34:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 24 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S21 Ultra +6%
88 dB
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced January 2021 March 2022
Release date February 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg 0.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs S22 Ultra
3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs OnePlus 10 Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy S22
5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus
6. Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Galaxy A51
7. Samsung Galaxy A13 vs A13 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Galaxy A23
9. Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Motorola Moto G31
10. Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Galaxy M13

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish