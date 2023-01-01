Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy A14 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs A14 5G

76 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
VS
59 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (742K versus 346K)
  • Delivers 98% higher peak brightness (1018 against 515 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 29% higher pixel density (515 vs 399 PPI)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.4% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (37:25 vs 31:14 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and A14 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 Ultra
vs
Galaxy A14 5G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.8 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 1500 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 80.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +98%
1018 nits
Galaxy A14 5G
515 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 227 g (8.01 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 Ultra +12%
89.8%
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.81 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 854 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1575 GFLOPS ~420 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 Ultra +114%
742380
Galaxy A14 5G
346231
CPU 191240 99293
GPU 256481 82933
Memory 151369 77937
UX 149052 88634
Total score 742380 346231
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 40.8 °C 37.5 °C
Stability 69% 99%
Graphics test 31 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 5221 1195
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 6234
Video editing - 5425
Photo editing - 13488
Data manipulation - 7097
Writing score - 8913
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 26.4 GB 18.8 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 2:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr 14:26 hr
Watching video 15:32 hr 13:58 hr
Gaming 05:26 hr 06:53 hr
Standby 98 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S21 Ultra
31:14 hr
Galaxy A14 5G +20%
37:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8160 x 6120
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S21 Ultra
88 dB
Galaxy A14 5G +3%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced January 2021 January 2023
Release date February 2021 January 2023
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg 0.56 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 1.28 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
    - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A04 vs Galaxy A14 5G
2. Galaxy A32 5G vs Galaxy A14 5G
3. Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Galaxy A14 5G
4. Galaxy A14 vs Galaxy A14 5G
5. Galaxy A13 5G vs Galaxy A14 5G
6. Galaxy S23 Plus vs Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Galaxy S22 Plus vs Galaxy S21 Ultra
8. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy S21 Ultra
9. Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S21 Ultra
10. Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S21 Ultra
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский