Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy A22 VS Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Samsung Galaxy A22 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (754K versus 229K)

88% higher pixel density (515 vs 274 PPI)

Delivers 71% higher maximum brightness (1025 against 598 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2100 Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Weighs 41 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 515 ppi 274 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 84.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 140.9% PWM - 127 Hz Response time - 6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 Ultra +71% 1025 nits Galaxy A22 598 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 227 gramm (8.01 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 Ultra +7% 89.8% Galaxy A22 84.3%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy A22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 MediaTek Helio G80 Max. clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 760 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 12, 16 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S21 Ultra +193% 1109 Galaxy A22 378 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S21 Ultra +155% 3532 Galaxy A22 1384 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S21 Ultra +228% 754988 Galaxy A22 229922 CPU 191240 66952 GPU 256481 52483 Memory 151369 43515 UX 149052 66169 Total score 754988 229922 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S21 Ultra +664% 5221 Galaxy A22 683 Stability 69% 98% Graphics test 31 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 5221 683 PCMark 3.0 score - 6751 AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM One UI 4.0 One UI Core 3.1 OS size 26.4 GB 18.1 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 10x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 240 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 Ultra 128 Galaxy A22 n/a Video quality Galaxy S21 Ultra 98 Galaxy A22 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S21 Ultra 121 Galaxy A22 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 Ultra +10% 88 dB Galaxy A22 80.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced January 2021 June 2021 Release date February 2021 June 2021 SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg 0.52 W/kg SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 1.59 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.