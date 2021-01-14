Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 8 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Note 8

Самсунг Галакси С21 Ультра
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноте 8
Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 41 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (657K versus 259K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (114 vs 89 hours)
  • Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (1038 against 655 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 Ultra
vs
Galaxy Note 8

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 522 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 83.14%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM - 257 Hz
Response time - 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 Ultra +58%
1038 nits
Galaxy Note 8
655 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 227 gramm (8.01 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 Ultra +8%
89.8%
Galaxy Note 8
83.14%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
Lithography process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G71 MP20
GPU clock - 546 MHz
FLOPS - ~349 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S21 Ultra +154%
657355
Galaxy Note 8
259086
AnTuTu Android Results (8th and 199th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +47%
15:04 hr
Galaxy Note 8
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +22%
17:53 hr
Galaxy Note 8
14:34 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +59%
35:32 hr
Galaxy Note 8
22:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.24", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.7
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 August 2017
Release date February 2021 September 2017
Launch price ~ 1375 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg 0.173 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

