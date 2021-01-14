Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs S20 FE
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Delivers 83% higher maximum brightness (1482 against 808 nits)
- 27% higher pixel density (515 vs 407 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (712K versus 542K)
- Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Weighs 37 grams less
Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|407 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|89.8%
|84.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|95.7%
|PWM
|-
|227 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|227 gramm (8.01 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
|White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2100
|Samsung Exynos 990
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Mali-G77 MP11
|GPU clock
|-
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1196 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +25%
1117
891
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3274
3278
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S21 Ultra +31%
712044
542524
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|-
|24 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (50% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:38 hr
Talk (3G)
33:37 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.24", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
119
Video quality
101
Generic camera score
115
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|24
|19
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2021
|September 2020
|Release date
|February 2021
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1375 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.341 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.447 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It has a better display, performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity.
