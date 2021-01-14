Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy S21 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs S21 Plus

Самсунг Галакси С21 Ультра
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
VS
Самсунг Галакси С21 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 31% higher pixel density (515 vs 394 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (1482 against 1298 nits)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
  • Weighs 27 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 Ultra
vs
Galaxy S21 Plus

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 2400 x 1080 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen to body ratio 89.8% 88.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 Ultra +14%
1482 nits
Galaxy S21 Plus
1298 nits

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 227 gramm (8.01 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Samsung Exynos 2100
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G78 MP14
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S21 Ultra +2%
712044
Galaxy S21 Plus
696353

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 1.1x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2L2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.24", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution - 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 January 2021
Release date February 2021 February 2021
Launch price ~ 1375 USD ~ 1125 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It has a better display and camera.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
11 (73.3%)
4 (26.7%)
Total votes: 15

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
3. Apple iPhone 12 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
4. Samsung Galaxy S21 or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
5. Apple iPhone 12 or Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
6. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus or Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
7. Apple iPhone 12 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish