Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 vs iPhone 12 mini – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Apple iPhone 12 mini

Самсунг Галакси С21
Samsung Galaxy S21
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 мини
Apple iPhone 12 mini

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
  • Comes with 1773 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2227 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Shows 35% longer battery life (93 vs 69 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (861 against 637 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 13% higher pixel density (476 vs 421 PPI)
  • 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1623 and 1041 points
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21
vs
iPhone 12 mini

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.2 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 421 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus -
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 +35%
861 nits
iPhone 12 mini
637 nits

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 135 gramm (4.76 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Pink, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 +2%
87.2%
iPhone 12 mini
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 and Apple iPhone 12 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Apple GPU
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21
1041
iPhone 12 mini +56%
1623
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21
3299
iPhone 12 mini +27%
4181
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S21
584666
iPhone 12 mini +3%
600658

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI 3.1 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2227 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:13 hr 1:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S21
10:57 hr
iPhone 12 mini +14%
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21 +24%
15:10 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21 +124%
27:30 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2L2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 mini from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 October 2020
Release date February 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 937 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 mini.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy S10
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy S20
3. Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Note 20 Ultra
4. Samsung Galaxy S21 vs S21 Ultra
5. Samsung Galaxy S21 vs S20 FE
6. Apple iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone 12
7. Apple iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
8. Apple iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone X
9. Apple iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish