Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 vs iPhone 7 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Apple iPhone 7

Samsung Galaxy S21
Apple iPhone 7

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 7, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 53 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
  • 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (594K versus 182K)
  • Has 4x more RAM: 8GB versus 2GB
  • Comes with 2040 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 1960 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 21.6% more screen real estate
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 52% longer battery life (93 vs 61 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (840 against 647 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Weighs 31 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21
vs
iPhone 7

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 421 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 65.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% 100%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 5 ms 35.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1635:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 +30%
840 nits
iPhone 7
647 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 138.3 mm (5.44 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 67.1 mm (2.64 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 138 gramm (4.87 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Pink, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 +33%
87.2%
iPhone 7
65.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 and Apple iPhone 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Apple A10 Fusion
Max. clock 2900 MHz 2340 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 PowerVR GT7600
GPU clock 760 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~115 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 +43%
1019
iPhone 7
715
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 +154%
3238
iPhone 7
1275
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S21 +225%
594369
iPhone 7
182867

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size 28.1 GB 12.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 1960 mAh
Charge power 25 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S21
10:57 hr
iPhone 7 +9%
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21 +65%
15:10 hr
iPhone 7
9:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21 +143%
27:30 hr
iPhone 7
11:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S21 +45%
123
iPhone 7
85
Video quality
Galaxy S21 +9%
93
iPhone 7
85
Generic camera score
Galaxy S21 +36%
116
iPhone 7
85

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S21 +5%
87 dB
iPhone 7
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 September 2016
Release date February 2021 September 2016
Launch price ~ 937 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 is definitely a better buy.

