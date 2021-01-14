Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Apple iPhone 7
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 7, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 53 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
- 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (594K versus 182K)
- Has 4x more RAM: 8GB versus 2GB
- Comes with 2040 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 1960 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 21.6% more screen real estate
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
- Shows 52% longer battery life (93 vs 61 hours)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 25W fast charging
- Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (840 against 647 nits)
- The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Weighs 31 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
52
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
47
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
79
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
85
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|421 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.2%
|65.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.5%
|100%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|5 ms
|35.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1635:1
Design and build
|Height
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|138.3 mm (5.44 inches)
|Width
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|67.1 mm (2.64 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|138 gramm (4.87 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Pink, Purple
|Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2100
|Apple A10 Fusion
|Max. clock
|2900 MHz
|2340 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP14
|PowerVR GT7600
|GPU clock
|760 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~115 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|32, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 +43%
1019
715
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 +154%
3238
1275
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S21 +225%
594369
182867
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|-
|OS size
|28.1 GB
|12.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|1960 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 50 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:57 hr
iPhone 7 +9%
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21 +65%
15:10 hr
9:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21 +143%
27:30 hr
11:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy S21 +45%
123
Video quality
Galaxy S21 +9%
93
Generic camera score
Galaxy S21 +36%
116
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2021
|September 2016
|Release date
|February 2021
|September 2016
|Launch price
|~ 937 USD
|~ 712 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.46 W/kg
|1.38 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.51 W/kg
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 is definitely a better buy.
