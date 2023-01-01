Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Apple iPhone 8
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 41 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
- Has 4x more RAM: 8GB versus 2GB
- Comes with 2179 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 1821 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 21.8% more screen real estate
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (759K versus 354K)
- Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 13% longer battery life (25:44 vs 22:48 hours)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (854 against 637 nits)
- The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Weighs 21 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
51
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
64
35
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
53
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
52
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|421 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|625 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.2%
|65.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.5%
|99.9%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|5 ms
|22 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1373:1
Design and build
|Height
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|169 g (5.96 oz)
|148 g (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Pink, Purple
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2100
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max clock
|2900 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|760 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|~325 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 +10%
1024
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 +46%
3232
2213
|CPU
|203417
|121523
|GPU
|272156
|110958
|Memory
|144766
|44570
|UX
|146598
|80000
|Total score
|759623
|354842
|Max surface temperature
|38.9 °C
|45.4 °C
|Stability
|66%
|62%
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|18 FPS
|Graphics score
|5695
|3162
|Web score
|12745
|-
|Video editing
|7118
|-
|Photo editing
|29419
|-
|Data manipulation
|10610
|-
|Writing score
|16578
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|-
|OS size
|28.1 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 50 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:15 hr
|Web browsing
|07:27 hr
|08:04 hr
|Watching video
|12:26 hr
|08:37 hr
|Gaming
|04:31 hr
|03:56 hr
|Standby
|92 hr
|82 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy S21 +27%
118
93
Video quality
90
90
Generic camera score
Galaxy S21 +21%
111
92
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2021
|September 2017
|Release date
|February 2021
|September 2017
|SAR (head)
|0.46 W/kg
|1.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.51 W/kg
|1.36 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 is definitely a better buy.
