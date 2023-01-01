Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Apple iPhone 8 VS Samsung Galaxy S21 Apple iPhone 8 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 41 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Has 4x more RAM: 8GB versus 2GB

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.2 inches 4.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9 PPI 421 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 800 nits 625 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 65.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 99.5% 99.9% PWM 240 Hz Not detected Response time 5 ms 22 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1373:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S21 +34% 854 nits iPhone 8 637 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 169 g (5.96 oz) 148 g (5.22 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Pink, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 +33% 87.2% iPhone 8 65.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 28.1 GB 6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 1821 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (55% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:27 hr 08:04 hr Watching video 12:26 hr 08:37 hr Gaming 04:31 hr 03:56 hr Standby 92 hr 82 hr General battery life Galaxy S21 +13% 25:44 hr iPhone 8 22:48 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3088 x 2320 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 32 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 +27% 118 iPhone 8 93 Video quality Galaxy S21 90 iPhone 8 90 Generic camera score Galaxy S21 +21% 111 iPhone 8 92

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S21 +9% 87 dB iPhone 8 80.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2021 September 2017 Release date February 2021 September 2017 SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg 1.35 W/kg SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 1.36 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 is definitely a better buy.