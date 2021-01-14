Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Apple iPhone X

Самсунг Галакси С21
Samsung Galaxy S21
VS
Эпл Айфон X
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 41 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (593K versus 314K)
  • Comes with 1284 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2716 mAh
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (93 vs 74 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.2 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 421 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 2.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 +25%
843 nits
iPhone X
677 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Pink, Purple Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 +5%
87.2%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Apple GPU
FLOPS - ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 +10%
1020
iPhone X
926
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 +34%
3178
iPhone X
2366
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S21 +89%
593669
iPhone X
314701

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size - 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S21 +14%
10:57 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21 +25%
15:10 hr
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21 +43%
27:30 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S21
n/a
iPhone X
84.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 September 2017
Release date February 2021 November 2017
Launch price ~ 937 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 12 or Samsung Galaxy S21
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus or Samsung Galaxy S21
3. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Samsung Galaxy S21
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or Samsung Galaxy S21
5. Samsung Galaxy S10 or Apple iPhone X
6. Apple iPhone XR or Apple iPhone X
7. Apple iPhone 11 Pro or Apple iPhone X
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus or Apple iPhone X
9. Xiaomi Mi 10 or Apple iPhone X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish