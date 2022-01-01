Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 vs Zenfone 9 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Asus Zenfone 9

Самсунг Галакси С21
VS
Асус Зенфон 9
Samsung Galaxy S21
Asus Zenfone 9

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Asus Zenfone 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 9
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1087K versus 687K)
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (31:10 vs 25:31 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1303 and 1023 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21
vs
Zenfone 9

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 421 ppi 445 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 800 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S21 +4%
854 nits
Zenfone 9
825 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Pink, Purple Black, Silver, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 +3%
87.2%
Zenfone 9
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 and Asus Zenfone 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2900 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 730
GPU clock 760 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21
1023
Zenfone 9 +27%
1303
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21
3219
Zenfone 9 +33%
4296
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21
687397
Zenfone 9 +58%
1087859
CPU 190831 260656
GPU 245573 467068
Memory 124639 191482
UX 130708 179326
Total score 687397 1087859
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 66% -
Graphics test 33 FPS -
Graphics score 5640 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13868 -
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (121st and 8th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.0 ZenUI
OS size 28.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (55% in 50 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:17 hr 11:54 hr
Watching video 12:26 hr 14:05 hr
Gaming 04:20 hr 04:37 hr
Standby 92 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S21
25:31 hr
Zenfone 9 +22%
31:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 -
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 113°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23.8 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 27.5 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.93"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S21
87 dB
Zenfone 9
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 July 2022
Release date February 2021 August 2022
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Asus Zenfone 9. But if the software, camera, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S21.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy A52
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy S20
3. Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Apple iPhone 13
4. Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy A13
5. Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Note 20
6. Asus Zenfone 9 vs Apple iPhone 13
7. Asus Zenfone 9 vs Google Pixel 6 Pro
8. Asus Zenfone 9 vs Samsung Galaxy S22
9. Asus Zenfone 9 vs Zenfone 8
10. Asus Zenfone 9 vs Nothing Phone (1)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish