Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Asus Zenfone 9
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Asus Zenfone 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 9
- 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1087K versus 687K)
- Shows 22% longer battery life (31:10 vs 25:31 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
- 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1303 and 1023 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
92
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
78
97
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
79
82
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|5.9 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|421 ppi
|445 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1100 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.2%
|84.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.5%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|-
|Response time
|5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
|Width
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Pink, Purple
|Black, Silver, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2100
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2900 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|-
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|760 MHz
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1023
Zenfone 9 +27%
1303
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3219
Zenfone 9 +33%
4296
|CPU
|190831
|260656
|GPU
|245573
|467068
|Memory
|124639
|191482
|UX
|130708
|179326
|Total score
|687397
|1087859
|Stability
|66%
|-
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|5640
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13868
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (121st and 8th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|ZenUI
|OS size
|28.1 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 50 min)
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:15 hr
|Web browsing
|07:17 hr
|11:54 hr
|Watching video
|12:26 hr
|14:05 hr
|Gaming
|04:20 hr
|04:37 hr
|Standby
|92 hr
|91 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|-
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|113°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23.8 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|27.5 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|1/2.93"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
123
Video quality
93
Generic camera score
116
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2021
|July 2022
|Release date
|February 2021
|August 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.46 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.51 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Asus Zenfone 9. But if the software, camera, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S21.
