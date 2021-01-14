Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Google Pixel 4a 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (584K versus 307K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (854 against 683 nits)
- The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
92
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
94
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
89
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
78
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
95
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
88
71
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|421 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.2%
|84.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|96.9%
|PWM
|-
|250 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
|Width
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Pink, Purple
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2100
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|-
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 +74%
1015
584
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 +82%
3199
1754
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S21 +90%
584432
307481
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (29th and 145th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|14.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3885 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:13 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
27:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|107°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2L2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2021
|September 2020
|Release date
|February 2021
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 937 USD
|~ 450 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 is definitely a better buy.
