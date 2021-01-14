Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Huawei Honor 30 VS Samsung Galaxy S21 Huawei Honor 30 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (688K versus 450K)

Delivers 70% higher maximum brightness (848 against 500 nits)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.2 inches 6.53 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 421 ppi 403 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 86.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.5% - PWM 240 Hz - Response time 5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 +70% 848 nits Honor 30 500 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Pink, Purple Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 +1% 87.2% Honor 30 86.6%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 and Huawei Honor 30 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G Max. clock 2900 MHz 2560 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G77 MP8 GPU clock 760 MHz 700 MHz FLOPS - ~652 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S21 +8% 1029 Honor 30 950 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S21 +25% 3217 Honor 30 2577 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S21 +53% 688143 Honor 30 450325 CPU 190831 126689 GPU 245573 144527 Memory 124639 83706 UX 130708 95883 Total score 688143 450325 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S21 +157% 5503 Honor 30 2143 Stability 66% 98% Graphics test 32 FPS 12 FPS Graphics score 5503 2143 PCMark 3.0 score 13149 10611 AnTuTu Phone Scores (57th and 182nd place) Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10.0 ROM One UI 4.0 Magic UI 3.1.1 OS size 28.1 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 25 W 40 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (55% in 50 min) Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Galaxy S21 10:57 hr Honor 30 n/a Watching videos (Player) Galaxy S21 15:10 hr Honor 30 n/a Talk (3G) Galaxy S21 27:30 hr Honor 30 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 7360 x 4912 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 123 Honor 30 n/a Video quality Galaxy S21 93 Honor 30 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S21 116 Honor 30 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 24 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 87 dB Honor 30 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2021 April 2020 Release date February 2021 June 2020 SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 is definitely a better buy.