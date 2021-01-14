Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
- 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (690K versus 208K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 97% higher maximum brightness (849 against 430 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2100
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
- Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
- The phone is 10-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
86
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
78
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|421 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|-
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.2%
|89.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.5%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|-
|Response time
|5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|-
|Colors
|White, Gray, Pink, Purple
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2100
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2900 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|760 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|-
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 +241%
1025
301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 +163%
3231
1227
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 +231%
690501
208522
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|Magic UI 4.2
|OS size
|28.1 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 50 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
27:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
123
Video quality
93
Generic camera score
116
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2021
|October 2021
|Release date
|February 2021
|November 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.46 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.51 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1