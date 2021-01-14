Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.