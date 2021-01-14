Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 vs Honor 50 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite

Самсунг Галакси С21
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50 Лайт
Samsung Galaxy S21
Huawei Honor 50 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
  • 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (690K versus 208K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 97% higher maximum brightness (849 against 430 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2100
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21
vs
Honor 50 Lite

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 421 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 +97%
849 nits
Honor 50 Lite
430 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal -
Colors White, Gray, Pink, Purple Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21
87.2%
Honor 50 Lite +3%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2900 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 5 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 610
GPU clock 760 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 +241%
1025
Honor 50 Lite
301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 +163%
3231
Honor 50 Lite
1227
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 +231%
690501
Honor 50 Lite
208522
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM One UI 4.0 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 28.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 25 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 50 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S21
10:57 hr
Honor 50 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21
15:10 hr
Honor 50 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21
27:30 hr
Honor 50 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2021 October 2021
Release date February 2021 November 2021
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
