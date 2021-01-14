Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Huawei P50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.