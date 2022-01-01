Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 vs Edge+ (2022) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Motorola Edge+ (2022)

Самсунг Галакси С21
VS
Моторола Эдж+ (2022)
Samsung Galaxy S21
Motorola Edge+ (2022)

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Motorola Edge+ (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (93 vs 80 hours)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (859 against 688 nits)
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge+ (2022)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1207 and 1035 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21
vs
Edge+ (2022)

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 421 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 +25%
859 nits
Edge+ (2022)
688 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 163.06 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.79 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Pink, Purple White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21
87.2%
Edge+ (2022)
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 and Motorola Edge+ (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2900 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 730
GPU clock 760 MHz 818 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21
1035
Edge+ (2022) +17%
1207
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21
3261
Edge+ (2022) +13%
3692
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 190831 -
GPU 245573 -
Memory 124639 -
UX 130708 -
Total score 695004 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 66% -
Graphics test 33 FPS -
Graphics score 5605 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13938 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.0 -
OS size 28.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 25 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (55% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 17 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S21
10:57 hr
Edge+ (2022) +14%
12:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21
15:10 hr
Edge+ (2022) +7%
16:12 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21 +40%
27:30 hr
Edge+ (2022)
19:52 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 10000 x 6000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.6 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 January 2022
Release date February 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge+ (2022). But if the software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S21.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus or Galaxy S21
2. Apple iPhone 13 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21
3. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy S21
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or Galaxy S21
5. Apple iPhone 13 or Samsung Galaxy S21
6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G or Motorola Edge+ (2022)
7. Xiaomi 11T Pro or Motorola Edge+ (2022)
8. Samsung Galaxy S22 or Motorola Edge+ (2022)
9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) or Motorola Edge+ (2022)
10. Oppo Realme GT2 Pro or Motorola Edge+ (2022)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish