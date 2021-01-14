Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 vs Moto G100 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Motorola Moto G100

VS
Samsung Galaxy S21
Motorola Moto G100

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G100, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (845 against 604 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (601K versus 548K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Dynamic AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G100
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (100 vs 93 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21
vs
Moto G100

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 421 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 +40%
845 nits
Moto G100
604 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 168.4 mm (6.63 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Pink, Purple Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 +4%
87.2%
Moto G100
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 and Motorola Moto G100 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 2900 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 650
GPU clock 760 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 +9%
1026
Moto G100
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 +12%
3175
Moto G100
2837
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S21 +10%
601007
Moto G100
548333
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size 28.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 50 min) Yes (37% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:54 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S21
10:57 hr
Moto G100 +9%
11:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21 +4%
15:10 hr
Moto G100
14:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21
27:30 hr
Moto G100 +37%
37:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 16 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S21
87 dB
Moto G100
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2021 March 2021
Release date February 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 937 USD ~ 475 USD
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 is definitely a better buy.

