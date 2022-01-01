Samsung Galaxy S21 vs OnePlus 10 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S21 OnePlus 10 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Weighs 31.5 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1007K versus 689K)

Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 852 nits)

25% higher pixel density (525 vs 421 PPI)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size

The phone is 1-year newer

More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.2 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 421 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.5% - PWM 240 Hz - Response time 5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 852 nits 10 Pro +52% 1294 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) Waterproof IP68 - Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Pink, Purple Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 87.2% 10 Pro +3% 90%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 2900 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 730 GPU clock 760 MHz 818 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 - Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S21 1023 10 Pro +22% 1243 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S21 3219 10 Pro +29% 4141 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S21 689807 10 Pro +46% 1007290 CPU 190831 229138 GPU 245573 438172 Memory 124639 172155 UX 130708 168167 Total score 689807 1007290 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S21 5551 10 Pro n/a Stability 66% - Graphics test 33 FPS - Graphics score 5551 - PCMark 3.0 score 13163 - AnTuTu Benchmark Android Smartphone Scores (71st and 3rd place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12.1 ROM One UI 4.0 ColorOS 12.1 OS size 28.1 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 80 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (55% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Galaxy S21 10:57 hr 10 Pro n/a Watching videos (Player) Galaxy S21 15:10 hr 10 Pro n/a Talk (3G) Galaxy S21 27:30 hr 10 Pro n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Optical, 3.3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 150° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 123 10 Pro n/a Video quality Galaxy S21 93 10 Pro n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S21 116 10 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 87 dB 10 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2021 January 2022 Release date February 2021 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.