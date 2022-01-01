Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 vs OnePlus 10R – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10R
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (792K versus 696K)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21
vs
OnePlus 10R

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 421 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21
860 nits
OnePlus 10R
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 -
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Metal -
Colors White, Gray, Pink, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21
87.2%
OnePlus 10R
87.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 and OnePlus 10R in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
Max. clock 2900 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 760 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 +4%
1035
OnePlus 10R
998
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21
3269
OnePlus 10R +14%
3731
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21
696269
OnePlus 10R +14%
792315
CPU 190831 187166
GPU 245573 313787
Memory 124639 139641
UX 130708 146237
Total score 696269 792315
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 66% -
Graphics test 33 FPS -
Graphics score 5605 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13938 -
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (92nd and 49th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.0 OxygenOS 12.1
OS size 28.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:17 hr -
Watching video 12:26 hr -
Gaming 04:20 hr -
Standby 92 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy S21
25:31 hr
OnePlus 10R
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 April 2022
Release date February 2021 May 2022
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21. But if the performance, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10R.

