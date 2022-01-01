Samsung Galaxy S21 vs OnePlus 10R
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 17 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10R
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (792K versus 696K)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
78
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
77
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
80
78
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|421 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.2%
|87.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.5%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|-
|Response time
|5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|-
|Frame material
|Metal
|-
|Colors
|White, Gray, Pink, Purple
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2100
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
|Max. clock
|2900 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Mali-G610 MC6
|GPU clock
|760 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 +4%
1035
998
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3269
OnePlus 10R +14%
3731
|CPU
|190831
|187166
|GPU
|245573
|313787
|Memory
|124639
|139641
|UX
|130708
|146237
|Total score
|696269
|792315
|Stability
|66%
|-
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|5605
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13938
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (92nd and 49th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|OxygenOS 12.1
|OS size
|28.1 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 50 min)
|Yes (50% in 14 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|0:33 hr
|Web browsing
|07:17 hr
|-
|Watching video
|12:26 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:20 hr
|-
|Standby
|92 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|1/3.09"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
123
Video quality
93
Generic camera score
116
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2021
|April 2022
|Release date
|February 2021
|May 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.46 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.51 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21. But if the performance, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10R.
