Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (850 against 762 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 36 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
  • 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1292K versus 764K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (32:53 vs 25:44 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • 25% higher pixel density (525 vs 421 PPI)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 25W)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years newer

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S21 and OnePlus 11 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21
vs
OnePlus 11

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 421 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% 96.9%
PWM 240 Hz 361 Hz
Response time 5 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S21 +12%
850 nits
OnePlus 11
762 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.53 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 169 g (5.96 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP54
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Pink, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21
87.2%
OnePlus 11 +3%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 and OnePlus 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 2900 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.81 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 740
GPU clock 854 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~1575 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21
1026
OnePlus 11 +42%
1461
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21
3234
OnePlus 11 +49%
4824
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21
764481
OnePlus 11 +69%
1292319
CPU 203417 268819
GPU 272156 581162
Memory 144766 249222
UX 146598 198185
Total score 764481 1292319
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S21
5709
OnePlus 11 +122%
12675
Max surface temperature 38.9 °C 48.1 °C
Stability 66% 58%
Graphics test 34 FPS 75 FPS
Graphics score 5709 12675
PCMark 3.0
Web score 12617 -
Video editing 7115 -
Photo editing 29407 -
Data manipulation 10508 -
Writing score 16566 -
AnTuTu Ranking List (154th and 5th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 OxygenOS 13
OS size 28.1 GB 37 GB

Battery

Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:27 hr 11:04 hr
Watching video 12:26 hr 16:41 hr
Gaming 04:31 hr 06:02 hr
Standby 92 hr 97 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S21
25:44 hr
OnePlus 11 +28%
32:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 115°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S21 +2%
87 dB
OnePlus 11
85.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 January 2023
Release date February 2021 January 2023
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 100 W
Further details
Notes on OnePlus 11:
    - The 128GB version features UFS 3.1 storage, while the other configurations utilize UFS 4.0 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
