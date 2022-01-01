Samsung Galaxy S21 vs OnePlus 9RT VS Samsung Galaxy S21 OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Reverse charging feature

Weighs 29.5 grams less

10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1034 and 937 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (1303 against 862 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

The phone is 9-months newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S21 Price OnePlus 9RT Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.2 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 421 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.5% - PWM 240 Hz - Response time 5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 862 nits OnePlus 9RT +51% 1303 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Plastic Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Pink, Purple Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 87.2% OnePlus 9RT +1% 87.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2900 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 660 GPU clock 760 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S21 +10% 1034 OnePlus 9RT 937 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S21 3256 OnePlus 9RT +2% 3334 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S21 696266 OnePlus 9RT +4% 723618 CPU 190831 174825 GPU 245573 292456 Memory 124639 116096 UX 130708 133482 Total score 696266 723618 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S21 5503 OnePlus 9RT +7% 5867 Stability 66% 66% Graphics test 32 FPS 35 FPS Graphics score 5503 5867 PCMark 3.0 score 13149 - Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark 9 (63rd and 44th place) Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM One UI 4.0 OxygenOS 12 OS size 28.1 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 65 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (55% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:38 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Galaxy S21 10:57 hr OnePlus 9RT n/a Watching videos (Player) Galaxy S21 15:10 hr OnePlus 9RT n/a Talk (3G) Galaxy S21 27:30 hr OnePlus 9RT n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.06" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 123 OnePlus 9RT n/a Video quality Galaxy S21 93 OnePlus 9RT n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S21 116 OnePlus 9RT n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 87 dB OnePlus 9RT n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2021 October 2021 Release date February 2021 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9RT.