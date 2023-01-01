Samsung Galaxy S21 vs OnePlus Nord 2T VS Samsung Galaxy S21 OnePlus Nord 2T Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Delivers 35% higher peak brightness (854 against 631 nits)

Delivers 35% higher peak brightness (854 against 631 nits) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (759K versus 679K)

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (759K versus 679K) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T Shows 22% longer battery life (31:29 vs 25:44 hours)

Shows 22% longer battery life (31:29 vs 25:44 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.2 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 421 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 800 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 85.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.5% 98.3% PWM 240 Hz 193 Hz Response time 5 ms 15 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S21 +35% 854 nits Nord 2T 631 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 169 g (5.96 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Gray, Pink, Purple Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 +2% 87.2% Nord 2T 85.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 OxygenOS 13 OS size 28.1 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 80 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (55% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 13 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:27 hr 11:48 hr Watching video 12:26 hr 14:15 hr Gaming 04:31 hr 05:15 hr Standby 92 hr 93 hr General battery life Galaxy S21 25:44 hr Nord 2T +22% 31:29 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.25

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 118 Nord 2T n/a Video quality Galaxy S21 90 Nord 2T n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S21 111 Nord 2T n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S21 87 dB Nord 2T 87.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2021 May 2022 Release date February 2021 May 2022 SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord 2T.