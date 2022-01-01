Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 vs Realme 9 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus

Самсунг Галакси С21
VS
Оппо Реалми 9 Про Плас
Samsung Galaxy S21
Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (696K versus 510K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (860 against 619 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (33:03 vs 25:31 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21
vs
Realme 9 Pro Plus

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 421 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% 95.9%
PWM 240 Hz 218 Hz
Response time 5 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 +39%
860 nits
Realme 9 Pro Plus
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Pink, Purple Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 +4%
87.2%
Realme 9 Pro Plus
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 2900 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 760 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 +39%
3269
Realme 9 Pro Plus
2347
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 +36%
696269
Realme 9 Pro Plus
510160
CPU 190831 137857
GPU 245573 140090
Memory 124639 100175
UX 130708 127716
Total score 696269 510160
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S21 +145%
5605
Realme 9 Pro Plus
2292
Stability 66% 99%
Graphics test 33 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 5605 2292
PCMark 3.0 score 13938 10740
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Rating (92nd and 187th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.0 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 28.1 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 60 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 50 min) Yes (77% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:17 hr 12:29 hr
Watching video 12:26 hr 14:47 hr
Gaming 04:20 hr 05:58 hr
Standby 92 hr 96 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S21
25:31 hr
Realme 9 Pro Plus +30%
33:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S21
87 dB
Realme 9 Pro Plus +5%
91.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2021 February 2022
Release date February 2021 February 2022
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 13 Pro or Galaxy S21
2. iPhone 12 Pro or Galaxy S21
3. Galaxy S21 Plus or Galaxy S21
4. iPhone 13 Pro Max or Galaxy S21
5. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Galaxy S21
6. Poco F3 or Realme 9 Pro Plus
7. 11 Lite 5G NE or Realme 9 Pro Plus
8. Realme GT Master Edition or Realme 9 Pro Plus
9. Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus or Realme 9 Pro Plus
10. Mi 11i or Realme 9 Pro Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish