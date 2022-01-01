Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 vs Realme GT2 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Thinner bezels – 12.4% more screen real estate
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (859 against 784 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (117 vs 93 hours)
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1040K versus 695K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • 21% higher pixel density (509 vs 421 PPI)
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1244 and 1035 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21
vs
Realme GT2 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 421 ppi 509 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 74.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% 96.7%
PWM 240 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 5 ms 10 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 +10%
859 nits
Realme GT2 Pro
784 nits
Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Pink, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 +17%
87.2%
Realme GT2 Pro
74.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 and Oppo Realme GT2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2900 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 730
GPU clock 760 MHz 818 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21
1035
Realme GT2 Pro +20%
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21
3261
Realme GT2 Pro +8%
3515
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21
695004
Realme GT2 Pro +50%
1040630
CPU 190831 249768
GPU 245573 448381
Memory 124639 172528
UX 130708 166045
Total score 695004 1040630
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S21
5605
Realme GT2 Pro +71%
9600
Stability 66% 63%
Graphics test 33 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 5605 9600
PCMark 3.0 score 13938 13619
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.0 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 28.1 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 50 min) Yes (91% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S21
10:57 hr
Realme GT2 Pro +24%
13:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21
15:10 hr
Realme GT2 Pro +35%
20:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21
27:30 hr
Realme GT2 Pro +29%
35:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 150°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - - 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S21
87 dB
Realme GT2 Pro +3%
89.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 January 2022
Release date February 2021 January 2022
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro. But if the software, camera, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S21.

