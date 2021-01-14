Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Oppo Realme X7 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.