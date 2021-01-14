Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 vs Reno 5 Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G

Самсунг Галакси С21
VS
Оппо Рено 5 Про 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (606K versus 482K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 4350 vs 4000 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21
vs
Reno 5 Pro 5G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 421 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 88.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 +6%
840 nits
Reno 5 Pro 5G
791 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Pink, Purple Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21
87.2%
Reno 5 Pro 5G +2%
88.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 and Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
Max. clock 2900 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77
L3 cache - 0.512 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 760 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 +32%
1026
Reno 5 Pro 5G
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 +19%
3214
Reno 5 Pro 5G
2709
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S21 +26%
606622
Reno 5 Pro 5G
482469
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 28.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4350 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (55% in 50 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0
Full charging time 1:35 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S21
10:57 hr
Reno 5 Pro 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21
15:10 hr
Reno 5 Pro 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21
27:30 hr
Reno 5 Pro 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2021 December 2020
Release date February 2021 January 2021
Launch price ~ 937 USD ~ 485 USD
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 12 or Samsung Galaxy S21
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus or Galaxy S21
3. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy S21
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or Galaxy S21
5. Oppo Reno 3 or Reno 5 Pro 5G
6. Oppo Reno 4 Pro or Reno 5 Pro 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish